Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Mercer International Inc. (NASDAQ:MERC) Lowered by Raymond James

Mercer International Inc. (NASDAQ:MERC) (TSE:MRI.U) – Investment analysts at Raymond James reduced their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for Mercer International in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, September 29th. Raymond James analyst D. Swetlishoff now expects that the basic materials company will earn $0.86 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.98. Raymond James currently has a “Strong-Buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Mercer International’s FY2022 earnings at $1.92 EPS.

Get Mercer International alerts:

A number of other research firms have also commented on MERC. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Mercer International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $11.59 price target (down from $20.00) on shares of Mercer International in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of Mercer International from $14.50 to $13.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Mercer International from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Mercer International has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.02.

Shares of NASDAQ MERC opened at $11.64 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.32. Mercer International has a 52 week low of $5.77 and a 52 week high of $18.14. The company has a market cap of $768.68 million, a P/E ratio of 36.56 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a quick ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 3.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01.

Mercer International (NASDAQ:MERC) (TSE:MRI.U) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $401.83 million during the quarter. Mercer International had a net margin of 1.42% and a return on equity of 7.90%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MERC. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Mercer International in the second quarter worth $51,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Mercer International in the 2nd quarter worth about $83,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Mercer International by 570.6% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,752 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 6,596 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Mercer International during the 1st quarter valued at about $145,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in shares of Mercer International during the 2nd quarter valued at about $178,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.37% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 29th will be issued a $0.065 dividend. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 28th. Mercer International’s payout ratio is -100.00%.

About Mercer International

Mercer International, Inc is engaged in the manufacture and sale of pulp. It operates through Pulp and Wood Products segments. The Pulp segment consists of the manufacture, sales, and distribution of NBSK pulp, electricity, and other by-products at three pulp mills. The Wood Products segment involves in manufacture, sales, and distribution of lumber, electricity and other wood residuals at the Friesau Facility.

Read More: What is Cost of Capital?



Receive News & Ratings for Mercer International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mercer International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.