Q3 2022 EPS Estimates for Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) Lowered by Wedbush

Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) – Investment analysts at Wedbush lowered their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Comerica in a research note issued on Wednesday, September 29th. Wedbush analyst P. Winter now expects that the financial services provider will earn $1.39 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.43. Wedbush also issued estimates for Comerica’s FY2022 earnings at $5.58 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $6.10 EPS.

Get Comerica alerts:

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Barclays lifted their price target on Comerica from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Comerica from $86.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Raymond James boosted their target price on Comerica from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. B. Riley decreased their target price on Comerica from $72.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Comerica from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Comerica presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.29.

Shares of NYSE CMA opened at $82.57 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $11.06 billion, a PE ratio of 10.75, a PEG ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.59. The business has a fifty day moving average of $73.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $72.72. Comerica has a 52-week low of $37.12 and a 52-week high of $83.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $2.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.71. The company had revenue of $749.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $723.09 million. Comerica had a return on equity of 14.51% and a net margin of 37.02%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.80 earnings per share.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Comerica by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 97,865 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,989,000 after acquiring an additional 12,034 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its stake in shares of Comerica by 1,863.5% during the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 66,838 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,795,000 after purchasing an additional 63,434 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Capital Group raised its stake in Comerica by 21.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 36,410 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,598,000 after acquiring an additional 6,466 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its stake in Comerica by 53.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 166,022 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,844,000 after acquiring an additional 58,038 shares during the period. Finally, PGGM Investments bought a new stake in Comerica in the 2nd quarter valued at $179,000. 77.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. Comerica’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 83.18%.

About Comerica

Comerica, Inc engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, Finance and Other. The Commercial Bank segment involves in the middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities by offering various products and services such as commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services.

See Also: What is a conference call?



Receive News & Ratings for Comerica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comerica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.