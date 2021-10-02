Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO) Holdings Raised by Legal & General Group Plc

Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in shares of Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO) by 2.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 995,836 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,987 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc owned about 0.90% of Qorvo worth $194,835,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Qorvo during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY bought a new stake in shares of Qorvo during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Glassman Wealth Services raised its stake in shares of Qorvo by 465.4% during the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 147 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank raised its stake in shares of Qorvo by 352.9% during the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 154 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional raised its stake in shares of Qorvo by 44.2% during the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 173 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.76% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Gina Harrison sold 1,187 shares of Qorvo stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.16, for a total transaction of $219,784.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP James L. Klein sold 1,909 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.72, for a total value of $356,448.48. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 42,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,890,040.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 9,551 shares of company stock valued at $1,757,560. 0.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:QRVO opened at $169.26 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 3.37 and a quick ratio of 2.56. Qorvo, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $124.56 and a fifty-two week high of $201.68. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $184.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $184.68. The stock has a market cap of $18.81 billion, a PE ratio of 21.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.36.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The semiconductor company reported $2.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.38. Qorvo had a return on equity of 26.25% and a net margin of 21.26%. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.50 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Qorvo, Inc. will post 11.21 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on QRVO shares. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Qorvo from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on Qorvo from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Qorvo from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Westpark Capital started coverage on Qorvo in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $230.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Craig Hallum lifted their target price on Qorvo from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $209.05.

About Qorvo

Qorvo, Inc engages in the provision of development and commercialization of technologies and products for wireless and wired connectivity. It operates through the following reportable segments: Mobile Products and Infrastructure & Defense Products. The Mobile Products segment is involved in supplyingof cellular, UWB, and Wi-Fi solutions for applications, including smartphones, wearables, laptops, tablets, and Internet of things.

