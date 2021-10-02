Quarterhill Inc. (OTCMKTS:QTRHF) Short Interest Update

Quarterhill Inc. (OTCMKTS:QTRHF) was the target of a large drop in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,500 shares, a drop of 91.9% from the August 31st total of 80,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 18,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS QTRHF traded up $0.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $2.24. 9,630 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 31,393. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.00. The stock has a market cap of $255.48 million, a P/E ratio of 224.22 and a beta of 0.51. Quarterhill has a 12-month low of $1.36 and a 12-month high of $2.45.

Quarterhill (OTCMKTS:QTRHF) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.03). Quarterhill had a return on equity of 1.78% and a net margin of 1.81%. The company had revenue of $15.37 million during the quarter.

Several analysts have issued reports on QTRHF shares. Raymond James started coverage on Quarterhill in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. CIBC increased their target price on Quarterhill from C$4.00 to C$4.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th.

Quarterhill Company Profile

Quarterhill, Inc engages in the acquisition and management of technology companies offering products and services. It operates through the following segments: Licensing, Systems, Services, and Recurring. The Licensing segment focuses in technology licenses, perpetual software licenses, and other revenues characterized as one-time licenses.

