Quipt Home Medical Corp. (NASDAQ:QIPT) Short Interest Down 67.4% in September

Quipt Home Medical Corp. (NASDAQ:QIPT) saw a significant drop in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 24,500 shares, a drop of 67.4% from the August 31st total of 75,200 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 81,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Shares of NASDAQ QIPT traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $6.23. The company had a trading volume of 51,890 shares, compared to its average volume of 65,592. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.91. Quipt Home Medical has a one year low of $3.81 and a one year high of $8.40. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $6.01.

Quipt Home Medical (NASDAQ:QIPT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 22nd. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $26.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.80 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Quipt Home Medical will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in QIPT. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp bought a new stake in shares of Quipt Home Medical during the second quarter worth about $17,171,000. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Quipt Home Medical in the second quarter worth approximately $1,459,000. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Quipt Home Medical in the second quarter worth approximately $549,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Quipt Home Medical in the second quarter worth approximately $273,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Quipt Home Medical in the second quarter worth approximately $219,000. Institutional investors own 14.69% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $9.00 target price on shares of Quipt Home Medical in a report on Wednesday, August 25th.

Quipt Home Medical Corp. provides in-home monitoring equipment, supplies, and services for patients in the United States. It offers daily and ambulatory aides; power mobility equipment; BiPAP and CPAP machines, oxygen concentrators, and ventilators; oxygen therapy; sleep apnea and PAP treatment equipment; disease management services; and home ventilator equipment, as well as rents respiratory equipment.

