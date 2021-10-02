R Stanton Dodge Sells 50,589 Shares of DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) Stock

DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) insider R Stanton Dodge sold 50,589 shares of DraftKings stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.08, for a total transaction of $2,482,908.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

R Stanton Dodge also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, August 18th, R Stanton Dodge sold 50,588 shares of DraftKings stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.16, for a total transaction of $2,638,670.08.

On Wednesday, August 4th, R Stanton Dodge sold 50,589 shares of DraftKings stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.76, for a total transaction of $2,466,719.64.

On Wednesday, July 21st, R Stanton Dodge sold 50,588 shares of DraftKings stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.20, for a total transaction of $2,438,341.60.

On Wednesday, July 7th, R Stanton Dodge sold 50,588 shares of DraftKings stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.03, for a total transaction of $2,530,917.64.

Shares of DraftKings stock opened at $50.56 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $20.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.32 and a beta of 1.94. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $54.70 and its 200 day moving average is $54.21. DraftKings Inc. has a 1 year low of $34.90 and a 1 year high of $74.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 4.72 and a quick ratio of 4.72.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.76) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $297.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $240.84 million. DraftKings had a negative return on equity of 55.33% and a negative net margin of 118.88%. On average, equities analysts expect that DraftKings Inc. will post -3.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of DKNG. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in DraftKings in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. raised its position in DraftKings by 77.0% in the 2nd quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 531 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in DraftKings in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in DraftKings by 57.1% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new position in DraftKings in the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. 61.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DKNG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on shares of DraftKings from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Benchmark boosted their price objective on shares of DraftKings from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of DraftKings in a research report on Monday, August 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $73.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of DraftKings from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of DraftKings in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $73.00 price objective on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.71.

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Business-to-Consumer and Business-to-Business. The company provides users with daily sports, sports betting, and iGaming opportunities. It is also involved in the design, development, and licensing of sports betting and casino gaming platform software for online and retail sportsbook, and casino gaming products.

