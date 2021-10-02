Radius Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDUS) Shares Acquired by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Radius Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDUS) by 12.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 139,019 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 15,325 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned approximately 0.29% of Radius Health worth $2,536,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Radius Health during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Radius Health by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 343,722 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,263,000 after purchasing an additional 3,304 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of Radius Health by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 24,508 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $447,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Radius Health by 246.0% during the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 61,475 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,121,000 after purchasing an additional 43,710 shares during the period. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new position in shares of Radius Health during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $274,000.

Get Radius Health alerts:

Shares of RDUS stock opened at $13.24 on Friday. Radius Health, Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.99 and a 52 week high of $26.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $625.80 million, a PE ratio of -10.26 and a beta of 0.91. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $13.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.57.

Radius Health (NASDAQ:RDUS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $51.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.92 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Radius Health, Inc. will post -0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on RDUS shares. HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on shares of Radius Health from $25.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on shares of Radius Health from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.29.

In related news, major shareholder Target N. V. Biotech purchased 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $12.95 per share, for a total transaction of $1,295,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Target N. V. Biotech purchased 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $12.28 per share, for a total transaction of $1,842,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.73% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Radius Health

Radius Health, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in developing and commercializing endocrine therapeutics in the areas of osteoporosis and oncology. The company’s lead product, Abaloparatide-SC, reduces fracture risk in postmenopausal women with osteoporosis. Its pipeline also includes abaloparatide transdermal patch for potential use in osteoporosis; and RAD1901 for potential use in hormone-driven, or hormone-resistant, metastatic breast cancer, and vasomotor symptoms in postmenopausal women.

See Also: Why are percentage gainers important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RDUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Radius Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDUS).

Receive News & Ratings for Radius Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Radius Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.