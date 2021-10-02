Rallybio Corp (NASDAQ:RLYB) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Rallybio Corp (NASDAQ:RLYB) saw a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 142,600 shares, a growth of 145.9% from the August 31st total of 58,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 187,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days. Currently, 1.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on RLYB. Evercore ISI began coverage on Rallybio in a report on Monday, August 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a C$40.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Rallybio in a report on Monday, August 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Finally, Cowen began coverage on Rallybio in a report on Monday, August 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company.

Rallybio stock opened at $19.58 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.61. Rallybio has a 12-month low of $10.05 and a 12-month high of $25.78.

Rallybio (NASDAQ:RLYB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 9th. The company reported ($2.80) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($4.31) by $1.51. On average, research analysts predict that Rallybio will post -5.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Rallybio Company Profile

Rallybio Corporation is a clinical-stage biotechnology company committed to identifying and accelerating the development of therapies for patients with severe and rare diseases. Rallybio Corporation is headquartered in New Haven, Connecticut.

