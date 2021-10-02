Ravencoin Classic Trading Down 8.9% Over Last Week (RVC)

Ravencoin Classic (CURRENCY:RVC) traded up 8.6% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on October 2nd. One Ravencoin Classic coin can now be bought for $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Ravencoin Classic has traded 8.9% lower against the US dollar. Ravencoin Classic has a market capitalization of $1.91 million and $17,869.00 worth of Ravencoin Classic was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $47,691.48 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,397.43 or 0.07123768 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000460 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $169.48 or 0.00355362 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $554.73 or 0.01163172 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $53.45 or 0.00112075 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $254.54 or 0.00533712 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $221.61 or 0.00464679 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.94 or 0.00006174 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $140.60 or 0.00294813 BTC.

Ravencoin Classic Coin Profile

RVC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X16R hashing algorithm. It launched on January 3rd, 2018. Ravencoin Classic’s total supply is 21,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,068,405,000 coins. Ravencoin Classic’s official message board is medium.com/@rvnclassic . Ravencoin Classic’s official Twitter account is @RVNClassic_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Ravencoin Classic is ravencoinclassic.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Ravencoin Classic (RVC) is a X16R algorithm protocol with features focused on allowing tokens to be issued on the Ravencoin Classic blockchain. Tokens of the protocol can have whatever properties the token issuer of the token decides – so they can be limited in quantity, can be named, and be issued as securities or as collectibles. Ravencoin Classic is driven by the RavencoinClassic.io community, which is fully committed to the prosperity of the Ravencoin Classic network. The community ensures the constant use of X16R algorithm – guaranteeing equal rights of each community member to participate in block production, with increased user control and censorship resistance in issuance and governance of digital assets. “

Ravencoin Classic Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ravencoin Classic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ravencoin Classic should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ravencoin Classic using one of the exchanges listed above.

