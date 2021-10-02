RCI Hospitality (NASDAQ:RICK) Upgraded by TheStreet to “B-“

RCI Hospitality (NASDAQ:RICK) was upgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

RICK stock opened at $72.33 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $650.97 million, a PE ratio of 25.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 2.10. RCI Hospitality has a one year low of $18.66 and a one year high of $81.65. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $66.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.35.

RCI Hospitality (NASDAQ:RICK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The restaurant operator reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.35. RCI Hospitality had a net margin of 14.93% and a return on equity of 14.61%. The firm had revenue of $57.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.05 million. On average, research analysts predict that RCI Hospitality will post 3.18 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Bradley Lim Chhay purchased 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $63.50 per share, for a total transaction of $25,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,150 shares in the company, valued at approximately $136,525. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Yura V. Barabash purchased 504 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $69.22 per share, for a total transaction of $34,886.88. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,886.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 8.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ridgewood Investments LLC boosted its holdings in RCI Hospitality by 0.8% in the second quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 24,748 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,638,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Algert Global LLC bought a new stake in shares of RCI Hospitality during the 1st quarter valued at $351,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of RCI Hospitality by 64.7% during the 2nd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 16,887 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,118,000 after buying an additional 6,632 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of RCI Hospitality by 108.4% during the 2nd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 16,141 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,069,000 after buying an additional 8,395 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of RCI Hospitality by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,287 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $527,000 after buying an additional 961 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.06% of the company’s stock.

RCI Hospitality Company Profile

RCI Hospitality Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the hospitality and related businesses in the United States. It operates in Nightclubs, Bombshells, and Media Group segments. The company’s wholly-owned subsidiaries own and/or operates upscale adult nightclubs serving primarily businessmen and professionals under the Rick's Cabaret, Jaguars Club, Tootsie's Cabaret, XTC Cabaret, Club Onyx, Hoops Cabaret and Sports Bar, Scarlett's Cabaret, Temptations Adult Cabaret, Foxy's Cabaret, Vivid Cabaret, Downtown Cabaret, Cabaret East, The Seville, Silver City Cabaret, and Kappa Men's Club.

