Real Goods Solar, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RGSEQ) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Real Goods Solar, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RGSEQ) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 85,500 shares, a decrease of 68.1% from the August 31st total of 268,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 356,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

OTCMKTS:RGSEQ remained flat at $$0.01 during trading hours on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.01. Real Goods Solar has a 52 week low of $0.00 and a 52 week high of $0.05.

Get Real Goods Solar alerts:

Real Goods Solar Company Profile

Real Goods Solar, Inc provides solar energy systems to homeowners, and commercial building owners. It offers turnkey services, including design, procurement, permitting, build-out, grid connection, financing referrals, and warranty and customer satisfaction activities. The firm operates through three segments: Solar Division, POWERHOUSE and Other.

Featured Story: Nikkei 225 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Real Goods Solar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Real Goods Solar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.