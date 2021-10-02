Redwood Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RWT) Holdings Increased by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Redwood Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RWT) by 444.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 203,871 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 166,403 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc. owned about 0.18% of Redwood Trust worth $2,461,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Redwood Trust by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,917,191 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $217,747,000 after buying an additional 1,113,684 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. raised its position in shares of Redwood Trust by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 2,588,749 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,950,000 after buying an additional 305,805 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Redwood Trust by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,831,326 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $19,064,000 after buying an additional 144,798 shares in the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Redwood Trust by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 1,764,192 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $18,365,000 after purchasing an additional 202,442 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kempen Capital Management N.V. raised its holdings in shares of Redwood Trust by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 1,239,956 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,908,000 after purchasing an additional 6,735 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Redwood Trust from $14.50 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Redwood Trust from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Redwood Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Redwood Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $14.00 in a report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Redwood Trust in a report on Friday, September 24th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Redwood Trust has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.50.

Redwood Trust stock opened at $13.16 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.60. The company has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.97, a current ratio of 6.63 and a quick ratio of 6.63. Redwood Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.47 and a fifty-two week high of $13.24.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 23rd were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 22nd. This is an increase from Redwood Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.38%. Redwood Trust’s payout ratio is presently 2,100.00%.

Redwood Trust Profile

Redwood Trust, Inc is a financial company, which focuses on several distinct areas of housing credit. It operates through the segments: Residential Lending, Business Purpose Lending, Third-Party Investments, and Corporate. The Residential Lending segment consists of a mortgage loan conduit that acquires residential loans from third-party originators for subsequent sale, securitization, or transfer into the investment portfolio.

