Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) Shares Sold by State of Wisconsin Investment Board

State of Wisconsin Investment Board lowered its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) by 11.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 65,631 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 8,719 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $36,658,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in REGN. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 169.8% during the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 1,218,970 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $576,743,000 after buying an additional 767,152 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 31.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,035,655 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,436,290,000 after purchasing an additional 728,261 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 351.5% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 425,374 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $201,262,000 after purchasing an additional 331,154 shares during the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 54.6% in the 1st quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 655,652 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $310,215,000 after purchasing an additional 231,463 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 33.6% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 755,789 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $357,414,000 after purchasing an additional 190,230 shares during the last quarter. 82.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Regeneron Pharmaceuticals alerts:

In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, Director Bonnie L. Bassler sold 2,559 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $600.00, for a total transaction of $1,535,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,450 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,070,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Leonard S. Schleifer sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $650.03, for a total value of $130,006,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 306,856 shares of company stock worth $196,281,888. 11.84% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on REGN shares. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $725.00 to $825.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. HC Wainwright upped their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $787.00 to $831.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $675.00 to $690.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. SVB Leerink upped their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $641.00 to $725.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $763.00 target price on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $693.82.

Shares of NASDAQ REGN opened at $570.79 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $633.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $556.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 3.57 and a quick ratio of 3.04. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $441.00 and a 1-year high of $686.62. The company has a market cap of $61.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.16.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $25.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $8.81 by $16.99. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 50.43% and a net margin of 50.11%. The company had revenue of $5.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.90 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 51.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, invention, development, manufacture, and commercialization of medicines. It product portfolio includes the following brands: EYLEA, Dupixent, Praluent, Kevzara, Libtayo, ARCALYST, and ZALTRAP. The firm accelerates the traditional drug development process through its proprietary VelociSuite technologies such as VelocImmune, which uses unique genetically-humanized mice to produce optimized fully-human antibodies and bispecific antibodies.

Featured Article: Investing strategies using the yield curve

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding REGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN).

Receive News & Ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.