RegeneRx Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RGRX) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

RegeneRx Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RGRX) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 83,100 shares, a growth of 6,292.3% from the August 31st total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 167,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Shares of RegeneRx Biopharmaceuticals stock opened at $0.16 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.26. RegeneRx Biopharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $0.15 and a 52-week high of $0.82.

About RegeneRx Biopharmaceuticals

RegeneRx Biopharmaceuticals, Inc focuses on the development of a novel therapeutic peptide, Thymosin beta 4, or Tß4, for tissue and organ protection, repair, and regeneration. Its products include RGN-259, RGN-352, and RGN-137. The company was founded by Allan L. Goldstein on May 13, 1982 and is headquartered in Rockville, MD.

