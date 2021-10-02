Regional Management (NYSE:RM) Downgraded by JMP Securities

JMP Securities downgraded shares of Regional Management (NYSE:RM) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Regional Management from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $43.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th.

Shares of RM stock opened at $56.98 on Wednesday. Regional Management has a 12-month low of $16.45 and a 12-month high of $64.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $586.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.81 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a quick ratio of 28.98, a current ratio of 28.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.02. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $57.28 and a 200-day moving average of $47.88.

Regional Management (NYSE:RM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The credit services provider reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.39. Regional Management had a net margin of 18.49% and a return on equity of 25.75%. The company had revenue of $99.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $95.30 million. Research analysts expect that Regional Management will post 7.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 25th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 24th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.76%. Regional Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.27%.

In other Regional Management news, Director Basswood Capital Management, L purchased 15,553 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $58.71 per share, with a total value of $913,116.63. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO John D. Schachtel sold 2,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.00, for a total transaction of $145,600.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 47,239 shares in the company, valued at $2,645,384. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 48,687 shares of company stock worth $2,787,866 over the last ninety days. 9.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of RM. Acuitas Investments LLC lifted its position in Regional Management by 3,753.6% during the 2nd quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 3,654,786 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 3,559,946 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Regional Management by 131,116.0% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 295,236 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $13,740,000 after purchasing an additional 295,011 shares during the last quarter. Khrom Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Regional Management during the 2nd quarter worth about $6,987,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Regional Management by 108.2% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 192,510 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $8,959,000 after purchasing an additional 100,059 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Regional Management by 135.9% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 136,240 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $6,341,000 after purchasing an additional 78,498 shares during the last quarter. 81.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Regional Management Corp. engages in the provision of consumer financial services. The firm’s products include small, large, and retail installment loans. It also offers optional payment and collateral protection insurance products. The company was founded by Richard A. Godley and C. Glynn Quattlebaum on March 25, 1987 and is headquartered in Greer, SC.

