Reliance Worldwide Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:RLLWF) Short Interest Down 48.5% in September

Reliance Worldwide Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:RLLWF) saw a significant decline in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 101,400 shares, a decline of 48.5% from the August 31st total of 196,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1,014.0 days.

Shares of RLLWF stock remained flat at $$4.15 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $4.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.88. Reliance Worldwide has a 1 year low of $2.70 and a 1 year high of $4.20.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Reliance Worldwide from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th.

Reliance Worldwide Corp. Ltd. engages in water technology business. The firm’s activities include the design, manufacture, and distribution of branded water flow and control products and solutions for the plumbing industry. Its products include fittings and pipes, control valves, thermostatic products, water meters, underfloor and radiant heating control components, plastic extrusion products, and fire protection system products.

