renDOGE Price Tops $0.20 on Top Exchanges (RENDOGE)

renDOGE (CURRENCY:RENDOGE) traded up 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on October 2nd. renDOGE has a total market cap of $607,731.94 and approximately $52,316.00 worth of renDOGE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One renDOGE coin can currently be bought for $0.20 or 0.00000413 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, renDOGE has traded 6% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002098 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002145 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.19 or 0.00067541 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.23 or 0.00105376 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $69.27 or 0.00145334 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $47,637.90 or 0.99945052 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,258.25 or 0.06835852 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00002506 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

renDOGE Coin Profile

renDOGE’s genesis date was January 20th, 2021. renDOGE’s total supply is 3,083,733 coins. renDOGE’s official Twitter account is @renprotocol . The Reddit community for renDOGE is https://reddit.com/r/RenProject

According to CryptoCompare, “Dogecoin, wrapped on Ethereum, as an ERC-20 token, through the Ren project. “

renDOGE Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as renDOGE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade renDOGE should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase renDOGE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

