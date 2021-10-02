Renesas Electronics Co. (OTCMKTS:RNECY) Short Interest Update

Renesas Electronics Co. (OTCMKTS:RNECY) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 33,500 shares, a decline of 49.2% from the August 31st total of 66,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 156,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

RNECY stock opened at $6.20 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $5.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.55. Renesas Electronics has a 52 week low of $3.64 and a 52 week high of $6.67.

Renesas Electronics (OTCMKTS:RNECY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter.

Renesas Electronics Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, designs, manufactures, sells, and services semiconductors in Japan, China, North America, Europe, rest of Asia, and internationally. It operates through Automotive Business and Industrial/Infrastructure/IoT Business segments.

