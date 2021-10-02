Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Halma plc’s FY2022 Earnings (OTCMKTS:HLMAF)

Halma plc (OTCMKTS:HLMAF) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Halma in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, September 29th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Douglas anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.87 per share for the year. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Halma’s FY2023 earnings at $0.92 EPS.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Halma in a report on Friday, September 24th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Halma in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Halma in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Halma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Halma in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.00.

Shares of HLMAF opened at $39.35 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $14.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.10 and a beta of 0.74. Halma has a 12-month low of $29.02 and a 12-month high of $43.42. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $40.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.68. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Halma Company Profile

Halma plc provides technology solutions in the safety, health, and environmental markets. It operates through four segments: Process Safety, Infrastructure Safety, Environmental & Analysis, and Medical. The Process Safety segment offers specialized interlocks that control critical processes safely; instruments that detect flammable and hazardous gases; and explosion protection and corrosion monitoring systems.

