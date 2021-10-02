ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) Shares Sold by State of Wisconsin Investment Board

State of Wisconsin Investment Board cut its holdings in shares of ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 170,622 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,381 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board’s holdings in ResMed were worth $42,062,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its stake in shares of ResMed by 68.4% during the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 165 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. FFT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ResMed in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ResMed in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ResMed in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of ResMed by 46.9% in the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 379 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:RMD opened at $262.20 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $280.61 and a 200-day moving average of $237.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.73. The company has a market capitalization of $38.20 billion, a PE ratio of 80.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.30. ResMed Inc. has a one year low of $165.92 and a one year high of $301.34.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $876.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $781.10 million. ResMed had a return on equity of 28.03% and a net margin of 14.84%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.33 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that ResMed Inc. will post 6.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 19th were issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 18th. This is an increase from ResMed’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. ResMed’s payout ratio is presently 31.52%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on RMD shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of ResMed from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $245.00 to $246.00 in a report on Monday, July 26th. downgraded ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on ResMed from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of ResMed from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $170.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, CLSA upgraded ResMed from a “sell” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ResMed currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $248.67.

In other ResMed news, CFO Brett Sandercock sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.46, for a total value of $621,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider David Pendarvis sold 1,487 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.12, for a total value of $367,467.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 124,900 shares in the company, valued at $30,865,288. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 57,910 shares of company stock worth $15,612,206. Corporate insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

ResMed Company Profile

ResMed, Inc engages in providing digital health and cloud-connected medical devices. Its digital health technologies and cloud-connected medical devices transform care for people with sleep apnea, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, or COPD, and other chronic diseases. The firm operates through the following segments: Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service.

