Revolution Healthcare Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:REVH) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Revolution Healthcare Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:REVH) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,800 shares, a growth of 180.0% from the August 31st total of 1,000 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 12,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Revolution Healthcare Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $62,000. Berkley W R Corp purchased a new stake in Revolution Healthcare Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $96,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Revolution Healthcare Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $159,000. Texas Yale Capital Corp. purchased a new position in shares of Revolution Healthcare Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $196,000. Finally, Telemetry Investments L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Revolution Healthcare Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $654,000. Institutional investors own 46.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Revolution Healthcare Acquisition stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $9.76. 4,267 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 24,316. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.73. Revolution Healthcare Acquisition has a 52 week low of $9.50 and a 52 week high of $10.70.

Revolution Healthcare Acquisition Corp. intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

