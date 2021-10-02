Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC Acquires New Position in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 727 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its stake in shares of Public Storage by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 11,670,221 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,879,751,000 after purchasing an additional 1,328,084 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Public Storage by 152.7% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 700,691 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $213,374,000 after acquiring an additional 423,407 shares during the last quarter. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Public Storage during the first quarter worth approximately $77,857,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Public Storage by 44.3% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 717,928 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $177,157,000 after acquiring an additional 220,448 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC boosted its position in Public Storage by 41.7% during the first quarter. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC now owns 676,349 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $166,896,000 after acquiring an additional 199,139 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.45% of the company’s stock.

Public Storage stock opened at $297.20 on Friday. Public Storage has a 12-month low of $212.22 and a 12-month high of $332.95. The company has a market capitalization of $52.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $315.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $292.53.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.93 by ($0.96). Public Storage had a return on equity of 31.12% and a net margin of 46.87%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.41 EPS. Analysts forecast that Public Storage will post 12.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $2.00 per share. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 75.40%.

In other news, Director Heisz Leslie Stone sold 3,957 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $323.70, for a total value of $1,280,880.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Nathaniel A. Vitan sold 483 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $314.07, for a total transaction of $151,695.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 54,440 shares of company stock worth $17,531,077 in the last ninety days. 10.87% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Truist Securities lifted their price target on shares of Public Storage from $315.00 to $322.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Public Storage in a report on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $335.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Public Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $329.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Raymond James upgraded shares of Public Storage from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $350.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Public Storage in a report on Friday, July 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $312.91.

Public Storage operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in acquiring, developing, owning and operating self-storage facilities. It operates through the following segments: Self-storage Operations, Ancillary Operations, Investment in PS Business Parks and Investment in Shurgard. The Self-storage Operations segment reflects the rental operations from all self-storage facilities.

