Rhumbline Advisers Acquires New Holdings in TravelCenters of America Inc. (NASDAQ:TA)

Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new stake in shares of TravelCenters of America Inc. (NASDAQ:TA) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 12,605 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $369,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in TravelCenters of America in the first quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC bought a new position in TravelCenters of America in the first quarter valued at approximately $264,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in TravelCenters of America in the first quarter valued at approximately $308,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in TravelCenters of America in the second quarter valued at approximately $313,000. Finally, TBH Global Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in TravelCenters of America by 2.3% in the second quarter. TBH Global Asset Management LLC now owns 13,500 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $395,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on TA shares. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on shares of TravelCenters of America from $45.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TravelCenters of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of TravelCenters of America from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.07.

Shares of TA opened at $53.14 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $774.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.36 and a beta of 2.22. TravelCenters of America Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.07 and a 1-year high of $54.40. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

TravelCenters of America (NASDAQ:TA) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The specialty retailer reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $2.21. The business had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.93 billion. TravelCenters of America had a net margin of 0.44% and a return on equity of 4.46%. As a group, research analysts forecast that TravelCenters of America Inc. will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current year.

TravelCenters of America Profile

TravelCenters of America Inc operates travel centers and standalone restaurants in the United States and Canada. Its travel centers offer a range of products and services, including diesel fuel and gasoline, diesel exhaust fluid, and truck repair and maintenance, and roadside services, as well as operates full service and quick service restaurants, and various customer amenities.

