Rhumbline Advisers Cuts Stake in Radiant Logistics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:RLGT)

Rhumbline Advisers lowered its stake in shares of Radiant Logistics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:RLGT) by 10.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 56,715 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,267 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.11% of Radiant Logistics worth $393,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Radiant Logistics during the first quarter worth about $70,000. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Radiant Logistics by 61.4% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 11,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 4,339 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in Radiant Logistics during the first quarter worth about $85,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Radiant Logistics by 53.6% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 18,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 6,328 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Radiant Logistics during the first quarter worth about $152,000. 54.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Arnold Goldstein sold 17,941 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.56, for a total value of $117,692.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 23.80% of the company’s stock.

RLGT opened at $6.52 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $325.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.55 and a beta of 1.45. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.87. Radiant Logistics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.99 and a twelve month high of $8.20.

Radiant Logistics (NYSEAMERICAN:RLGT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, September 8th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.01). Radiant Logistics had a net margin of 2.58% and a return on equity of 23.72%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.18 earnings per share.

Radiant Logistics Profile

Radiant Logistics, Inc is a third-party logistics and multimodal transportation services company. It offers domestic and international air and ocean freight forwarding services and freight brokerage services including truckload services, less than truckload (LTL) services, and intermodal services. It operates through the geographical segments: United States, Canada, and Corporate.

