Rhumbline Advisers Has $365,000 Holdings in UroGen Pharma Ltd. (NASDAQ:URGN)

Rhumbline Advisers lessened its holdings in UroGen Pharma Ltd. (NASDAQ:URGN) by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,903 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,675 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.11% of UroGen Pharma worth $365,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of UroGen Pharma by 17.4% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 657 shares during the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board lifted its stake in shares of UroGen Pharma by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 30,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $593,000 after purchasing an additional 858 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of UroGen Pharma by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 53,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,033,000 after purchasing an additional 1,145 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in shares of UroGen Pharma by 21.1% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 6,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in UroGen Pharma by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 24,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,000 after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares during the period.

Shares of URGN opened at $17.09 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $357.18 million, a PE ratio of -3.40 and a beta of 1.22. UroGen Pharma Ltd. has a one year low of $14.19 and a one year high of $28.20. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $16.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.16.

UroGen Pharma (NASDAQ:URGN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($1.17) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.10) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $13.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.00 million. UroGen Pharma had a negative return on equity of 127.56% and a negative net margin of 349.05%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that UroGen Pharma Ltd. will post -4.9 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of UroGen Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th.

UroGen Pharma Company Profile

UroGen Pharma Ltd. is a biopharmaceutical company dedicated to building novel solutions that treat specialty cancers and urologic diseases. It has developed RTGel reverse-thermal hydrogel, a proprietary sustained release, hydrogel-based platform technology that has the potential to improve therapeutic profiles of existing drugs.

