Rhumbline Advisers Has $421,000 Holdings in BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTAI)

Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTAI) by 6.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,498 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 923 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.06% of BioXcel Therapeutics worth $421,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after buying an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its position in BioXcel Therapeutics by 17.2% during the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 5,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after acquiring an additional 820 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in BioXcel Therapeutics by 29.2% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after acquiring an additional 1,672 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in BioXcel Therapeutics by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 24,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,047,000 after acquiring an additional 1,824 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in BioXcel Therapeutics by 41.6% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 8,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,000 after acquiring an additional 2,370 shares during the last quarter. 46.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get BioXcel Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ BTAI opened at $30.71 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $27.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.93. BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.07 and a 1-year high of $67.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $858.93 million, a P/E ratio of -7.38 and a beta of 1.08.

BioXcel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BTAI) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($1.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.03) by ($0.08). Sell-side analysts forecast that BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc. will post -4.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 price target on shares of BioXcel Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of BioXcel Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Truist Securities dropped their price target on BioXcel Therapeutics from $128.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, BioXcel Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.29.

BioXcel Therapeutics Profile

BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on drug development. The firm’s two clinical development programs are BXCL501, a sublingual thin film formulation designed for acute treatment of agitation resulting from neurological and psychiatric disorders, and BXCL701, an immuno-oncology agent designed for treatment of a rare form of prostate cancer and for treatment of pancreatic cancer.

Read More: Inflation

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BTAI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTAI).

Receive News & Ratings for BioXcel Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioXcel Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.