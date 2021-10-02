Rhumbline Advisers Increases Holdings in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:LXRX)

Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:LXRX) by 48.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 81,792 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,714 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.06% of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals worth $375,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in LXRX. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth $267,000. Arizona State Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $72,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 100.4% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 58,522 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $269,000 after buying an additional 29,322 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its position in shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 2,190,782 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $10,056,000 after buying an additional 23,610 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 27.2% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 56,111 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 12,000 shares during the last quarter. 84.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:LXRX opened at $4.82 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $696.36 million, a PE ratio of 12.36 and a beta of 1.46. Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.03 and a 52 week high of $9.65. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.61.

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LXRX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $0.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.03 million. Lexicon Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 536.83% and a return on equity of 27.59%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.58 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on LXRX. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals from $13.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.29.

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of human disease. Its drug candidates include: LX9211, an orally-delivered small molecule drug candidate, as a treatment for neuropathic pain; and sotagliflozin, a treatment for heart failure and type 1 diabetes.

