Rhumbline Advisers Increases Holdings in OncoCyte Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:OCX)

Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of OncoCyte Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:OCX) by 31.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 67,116 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,092 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in OncoCyte were worth $385,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of OncoCyte by 22.1% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 48,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 8,700 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of OncoCyte during the 1st quarter valued at about $572,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its position in OncoCyte by 1,173.8% in the 1st quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 1,622,824 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $8,423,000 after purchasing an additional 1,495,424 shares during the last quarter. Zuckerman Investment Group LLC bought a new position in OncoCyte in the 1st quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Pura Vida Investments LLC grew its position in OncoCyte by 94.6% in the 1st quarter. Pura Vida Investments LLC now owns 12,223,953 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $63,442,000 after purchasing an additional 5,941,130 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.75% of the company’s stock.

OncoCyte stock opened at $3.44 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.33. The company has a quick ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market capitalization of $315.04 million, a PE ratio of -9.56 and a beta of 1.85. OncoCyte Co. has a 12-month low of $1.32 and a 12-month high of $6.57.

OncoCyte (NYSEAMERICAN:OCX) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.02). OncoCyte had a negative net margin of 652.99% and a negative return on equity of 36.24%. The business had revenue of $2.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that OncoCyte Co. will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

OCX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of OncoCyte in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of OncoCyte from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $6.71.

OncoCyte Corp. is a molecular diagnostics company, which engages in the development and commercialization of diagnostic tests for the detection of cancer, including molecular diagnostic services to pharmaceutical customers. Its products include DetermaRx and DetermaIO. The firm also offers pharmaceutical services like multi-analyte test development and clinical trial services.

