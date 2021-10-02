Rhumbline Advisers Sells 3,473 Shares of Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS)

Rhumbline Advisers decreased its holdings in Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS) by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 32,452 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 3,473 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Noodles & Company were worth $405,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Noodles & Company by 38.9% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,040 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 2,532 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new stake in Noodles & Company during the 1st quarter worth $121,000. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in Noodles & Company during the 1st quarter worth $163,000. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Noodles & Company during the 2nd quarter worth $178,000. Finally, Man Group plc grew its position in Noodles & Company by 92.0% during the 1st quarter. Man Group plc now owns 23,583 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $244,000 after acquiring an additional 11,300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:NDLS opened at $11.97 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $546.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,195.80, a P/E/G ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The business’s 50-day moving average is $12.25 and its 200-day moving average is $11.84. Noodles & Company has a 1 year low of $6.25 and a 1 year high of $13.55.

Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $125.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $123.16 million. Noodles & Company had a negative net margin of 0.05% and a positive return on equity of 8.21%. Analysts anticipate that Noodles & Company will post 0.24 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. TheStreet raised Noodles & Company from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Noodles & Company from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of Noodles & Company in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.00.

In other news, major shareholder Mill Road Capital Ii, L.P. sold 3,299 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.98, for a total value of $42,821.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

