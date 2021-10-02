Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Acquires 66 Shares of Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD) by 330.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 86 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Lithia Motors were worth $29,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LAD. Factorial Partners LLC boosted its stake in Lithia Motors by 26,381.3% in the 1st quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 1,014,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,600,000 after purchasing an additional 1,010,404 shares in the last quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP bought a new position in Lithia Motors in the 1st quarter worth about $209,532,000. Viking Global Investors LP bought a new position in Lithia Motors in the 1st quarter worth about $126,928,000. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Lithia Motors by 6,081.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 205,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,022,000 after purchasing an additional 201,780 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tran Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Lithia Motors in the 2nd quarter worth about $44,395,000. Institutional investors own 92.99% of the company’s stock.

NYSE LAD opened at $317.67 on Friday. Lithia Motors, Inc. has a 52 week low of $225.00 and a 52 week high of $417.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.42, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $346.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $357.88.

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $11.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.17 by $4.95. The firm had revenue of $6.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.08 billion. Lithia Motors had a net margin of 4.51% and a return on equity of 27.37%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 117.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.72 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Lithia Motors, Inc. will post 33.86 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th were issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. Lithia Motors’s dividend payout ratio is 7.70%.

In related news, Director Shauna Mcintyre sold 135 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $336.13, for a total value of $45,377.55. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $632,932.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on LAD. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Lithia Motors from $320.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Lithia Motors from $460.00 to $467.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Craig Hallum upped their target price on shares of Lithia Motors from $500.00 to $520.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $382.55.

Lithia Motors Company Profile

Lithia Motors, Inc engages in the operation of automotive franchises and retail of new and used vehicles. It operates through the following segments: Domestic, Import and Luxury. The Domestic segment comprises of retail automotive franchises that sell new vehicles manufactured by Chrysler, General Motors, and Ford.

