Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Acquires New Stake in Wabash National Co. (NYSE:WNC)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Wabash National Co. (NYSE:WNC) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of WNC. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in Wabash National by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 121,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,275,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Wabash National by 15.2% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 93,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,765,000 after buying an additional 12,372 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Wabash National by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,095,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,996,000 after buying an additional 195,388 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Wabash National by 72.9% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 47,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $884,000 after buying an additional 19,849 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA boosted its stake in shares of Wabash National by 29.3% in the 1st quarter. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA now owns 165,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,102,000 after buying an additional 37,412 shares during the last quarter.

WNC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Wabash National from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Stephens decreased their target price on Wabash National from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on Wabash National from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.50.

In other news, CEO Brent L. Yeagy sold 3,672 shares of Wabash National stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $58,752.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:WNC opened at $15.53 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.18. The stock has a market cap of $776.64 million, a PE ratio of 33.04 and a beta of 1.84. Wabash National Co. has a 52 week low of $11.57 and a 52 week high of $20.55.

Wabash National (NYSE:WNC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.10. Wabash National had a return on equity of 6.13% and a net margin of 1.56%. The firm had revenue of $449.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $470.00 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Wabash National Co. will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 7th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 6th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.06%. Wabash National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 213.33%.

Wabash National Company Profile

Wabash National Corp. engages in the design, manufacture and market of semi-trailers, truck bodies, specialized commercial vehicles, and liquid transportation systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Trailer Products, Diversified Products, and Final Mile Products. The Commercial Trailer Products segment manufactures van and platform trailers and other transportation related equipment to customers who purchase directly from the Company or through independent dealers.

