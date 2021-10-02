Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Grows Holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF (NASDAQ:PRFZ)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF (NASDAQ:PRFZ) by 60.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 194 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 73 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF were worth $35,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Solitude Financial Services increased its stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Solitude Financial Services now owns 31,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,926,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the period. Hatton Consulting Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF by 25.7% in the 2nd quarter. Hatton Consulting Inc. now owns 1,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $63,000. Bridgeworth LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF by 27.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bridgeworth LLC now owns 2,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 143,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,871,000 after purchasing an additional 710 shares during the last quarter.

PRFZ opened at $185.95 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $183.40 and a 200-day moving average of $182.64. Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF has a 1-year low of $116.45 and a 1-year high of $191.54.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 21st were given a dividend of $0.458 per share. This represents a $1.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 20th. This is an increase from Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38.

