Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Grows Position in Verastem, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSTM)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in Verastem, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSTM) by 61.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,700 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Verastem were worth $39,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baker BROS. Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Verastem by 67.8% during the 1st quarter. Baker BROS. Advisors LP now owns 17,019,294 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $42,038,000 after buying an additional 6,875,255 shares during the period. ClariVest Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Verastem during the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,489,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Verastem by 8,309.0% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,051,119 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,596,000 after buying an additional 1,038,619 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Verastem by 230.1% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,191,490 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,943,000 after buying an additional 830,556 shares during the period. Finally, Ikarian Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Verastem by 19.5% during the 1st quarter. Ikarian Capital LLC now owns 2,694,394 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,655,000 after buying an additional 439,803 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.69% of the company’s stock.

VSTM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Alliance Global Partners reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of Verastem in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Verastem from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of Verastem in a research note on Monday, September 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.69.

Shares of NASDAQ VSTM opened at $3.09 on Friday. Verastem, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.14 and a fifty-two week high of $4.93. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.18. The company has a quick ratio of 9.01, a current ratio of 9.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market cap of $558.54 million, a PE ratio of -13.43 and a beta of 0.88.

Verastem (NASDAQ:VSTM) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $0.50 million during the quarter. Verastem had a negative return on equity of 35.48% and a negative net margin of 47.93%. On average, analysts anticipate that Verastem, Inc. will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

About Verastem

Verastem, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of drugs for the treatment of cancer. The company was founded by Richard H. Aldrich, Michelle Dipp, Piyush Gupta, Satish Jindal, Eric S. Lander, Robert F. Weinberg, and Christoph H. Westphal on August 4, 2010 and is headquartered in Needham, MA.

