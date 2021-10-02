Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Raises Stock Holdings in Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT) by 224.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 318 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 220 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Sprout Social were worth $28,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Sprout Social by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,672,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,356,000 after buying an additional 42,032 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Sprout Social by 49.6% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,482,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,639,000 after buying an additional 491,409 shares during the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp lifted its holdings in Sprout Social by 23.0% during the 1st quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 929,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,699,000 after buying an additional 173,685 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in Sprout Social by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 921,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,246,000 after buying an additional 44,864 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Sprout Social by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC now owns 883,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,010,000 after buying an additional 105,855 shares during the last quarter. 76.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Justyn Russell Howard sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.86, for a total transaction of $1,797,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CTO Aaron Edward Frederick Rankin sold 52,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.14, for a total value of $6,715,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 169,561 shares of company stock valued at $18,647,532. 14.86% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

SPT opened at $125.84 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $115.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $86.71. The stock has a market cap of $6.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -273.57 and a beta of 1.07. Sprout Social, Inc. has a 12 month low of $37.14 and a 12 month high of $145.42.

Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $44.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.08 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Sprout Social, Inc. will post -0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Sprout Social from $105.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. KeyCorp increased their price target on Sprout Social from $112.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on Sprout Social from $100.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Barclays increased their price target on Sprout Social from $112.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Sprout Social in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $133.50.

Sprout Social, Inc designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management tool in Americas, EMEA, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers cloud software that brings together social messaging, data, and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action. It provides various integrated tools in a range of functions comprising social engagement/response, publishing, reporting and analytics, social listening and business intelligence, reputation management, employee advocacy, and automation and workflows.

