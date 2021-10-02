Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Takes Position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF (April)-S (NYSEARCA:DAPR)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF (April)-S (NYSEARCA:DAPR) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF (April)-S in the 2nd quarter valued at about $127,000. 1ST Source Bank bought a new stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF (April)-S during the 2nd quarter worth about $279,000. Triumph Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF (April)-S during the 2nd quarter worth about $410,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF (April)-S during the 2nd quarter worth about $701,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF (April)-S during the 2nd quarter worth about $929,000.

Shares of DAPR stock opened at $30.74 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $30.86. FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF has a 52 week low of $29.71 and a 52 week high of $31.10.

