Rocket Internet Growth Opportunities Corp. (NYSE:RKTA) Short Interest Up 150.0% in September

Rocket Internet Growth Opportunities Corp. (NYSE:RKTA) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,000 shares, an increase of 150.0% from the August 31st total of 1,200 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 23,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RKTA. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Rocket Internet Growth Opportunities during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $219,000. RP Investment Advisors LP bought a new position in Rocket Internet Growth Opportunities during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,844,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in Rocket Internet Growth Opportunities during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,453,000. 38.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE RKTA opened at $9.77 on Friday. Rocket Internet Growth Opportunities has a 1-year low of $9.60 and a 1-year high of $10.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.70.

Rocket Internet Growth Opportunities (NYSE:RKTA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 13th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter.

Rocket Internet Growth Opportunities Company Profile

Rocket Internet Growth Opportunities Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2021 and is based in Grand Cayman, Cayman Islands.

