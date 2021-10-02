ROCKI (ROCKI) Achieves Market Capitalization of $4.08 Million

ROCKI (CURRENCY:ROCKI) traded 3.4% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on October 2nd. ROCKI has a total market cap of $4.08 million and approximately $664,822.00 worth of ROCKI was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, ROCKI has traded 8.8% higher against the US dollar. One ROCKI coin can currently be bought for about $0.51 or 0.00001062 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002096 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002151 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $32.24 or 0.00067559 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $50.31 or 0.00105445 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $69.43 or 0.00145512 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47,776.38 or 1.00130059 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,268.69 or 0.06850533 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00002492 BTC.

ROCKI’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,057,237 coins. The official message board for ROCKI is medium.com/rockiapp . The official website for ROCKI is rocki.app . ROCKI’s official Twitter account is @rockiapp

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ROCKI directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ROCKI should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ROCKI using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

