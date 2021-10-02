Rogers Communications (TSE:RCI) to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $1.00 Per Share, National Bank Financial Forecasts

Rogers Communications (TSE:RCI) – Research analysts at National Bank Financial issued their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for Rogers Communications in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, September 28th. National Bank Financial analyst A. Shine expects that the company will post earnings of $1.00 per share for the quarter.

Rogers Communications (TSE:RCI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The company reported C$0.76 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.79 by C($0.03). The firm had revenue of C$3.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$3.56 billion.

Featured Article: Equity Income

Receive News & Ratings for Rogers Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rogers Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.