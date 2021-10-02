Rogers (VTX:ROG) Given a CHF 350 Price Target at UBS Group

UBS Group set a CHF 350 price objective on Rogers (VTX:ROG) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley set a CHF 370 target price on Rogers and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Credit Suisse Group set a CHF 350 target price on Rogers in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a CHF 425 price objective on Rogers in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Berenberg Bank set a CHF 340 price objective on Rogers in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a CHF 380 price objective on Rogers in a research note on Monday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Rogers presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of CHF 365.46.

Rogers has a 12 month low of CHF 214.30 and a 12 month high of CHF 273.

Rogers Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and sells engineered materials and components worldwide. It operates in Advanced Connectivity Solutions (ACS), Elastomeric Material Solutions (EMS), Power Electronics Solutions (PES), and Other segments. The ACS segment offers circuit materials and solutions for connectivity applications in wireless infrastructure, automotive, aerospace and defense, connected devices, and wired infrastructure under the RO4000, RO3000, RT/duroid, TMM, AD Series, CuClad, Kappa, DiClad, IsoClad, COOLSPAN, MAGTREX, TC Series, IM Series, 92ML, and CLTE Series names.

