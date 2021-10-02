Rosenblatt Securities Upgrades FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA) to “Buy”

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA) was upgraded by analysts at Rosenblatt Securities from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $48.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $39.00. Rosenblatt Securities’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 17.70% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Guggenheim upgraded FOX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded FOX from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $42.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, FOX has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.87.

Get FOX alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ FOXA opened at $40.78 on Thursday. FOX has a twelve month low of $24.93 and a twelve month high of $44.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $37.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.48. The company has a market capitalization of $23.44 billion, a PE ratio of 11.36, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 2.67, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.09. FOX had a return on equity of 15.60% and a net margin of 16.66%. The firm had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.75 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.62 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that FOX will post 2.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its holdings in FOX by 51.9% during the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 44,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,655,000 after acquiring an additional 15,224 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management increased its holdings in shares of FOX by 17.0% in the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,399,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,350,000 after purchasing an additional 639,630 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of FOX by 355.9% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 138,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,985,000 after purchasing an additional 107,760 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of FOX by 68.8% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 204,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,609,000 after purchasing an additional 83,517 shares during the period. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its holdings in shares of FOX by 65.7% in the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 28,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,050,000 after purchasing an additional 11,220 shares during the period. 53.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FOX Company Profile

Fox Corp. delivers compelling news, sports and entertainment content. The company provides news under the brands FOX News Media, FOX Sports, FOX Entertainment and FOX Television Stations. It operates through three segments: Cable Network Programming, Television, and Other, Corporate and Eliminations.

Featured Story: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator

Receive News & Ratings for FOX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FOX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.