Royal Bank of Canada Cuts First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM) Price Target to C$33.00

First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM) had its price objective decreased by Royal Bank of Canada from C$37.00 to C$33.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

FM has been the subject of several other reports. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of First Quantum Minerals to a hold rating and raised their target price for the stock from C$16.00 to C$25.00 in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of First Quantum Minerals to C$38.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$28.00 to C$27.00 in a research report on Monday, August 9th. National Bank Financial dropped their target price on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$37.50 to C$36.50 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, CLSA raised their target price on shares of First Quantum Minerals to C$41.30 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$32.35.

Shares of First Quantum Minerals stock opened at C$23.50 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of C$16.24 billion and a PE ratio of 40.03. First Quantum Minerals has a 12-month low of C$11.26 and a 12-month high of C$35.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.39. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$24.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$26.65.

First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported C$0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.31 by C($0.06). The business had revenue of C$2.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$2.26 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that First Quantum Minerals will post 2.9400001 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 30th were paid a $0.005 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.02%. First Quantum Minerals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1.34%.

First Quantum Minerals Company Profile

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties. It primarily explores for copper, nickel, pyrite, gold, silver, and zinc ores, as well as produces acid. The company holds 100% interests in the Ravensthorpe nickel and cobalt mine in Australia; the Sentinel copper project in North Western Province of Zambia; the Las Cruces copper mine in Spain; the Guelb Moghrein copper-gold mine in Mauritania; the PyhÃ¤salmi copper, pyrite, zinc mine in Finland; and the Ãayeli copper-zinc mine in Turkey.

