RSK Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $178,246.00

RSK Smart Bitcoin (CURRENCY:RBTC) traded up 1.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on October 2nd. In the last seven days, RSK Smart Bitcoin has traded 12.4% higher against the dollar. One RSK Smart Bitcoin coin can currently be bought for $47,881.84 or 1.00020592 BTC on major exchanges. RSK Smart Bitcoin has a market capitalization of $110.40 million and approximately $178,246.00 worth of RSK Smart Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get RSK Smart Bitcoin alerts:

Fusion (FSN) traded 13.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001078 BTC.

Manna (MANNA) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Save and Gain (SANDG) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

United Bitcoin (UBTC) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001655 BTC.

Super Bitcoin (SBTC) traded 28.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001084 BTC.

RSK Smart Bitcoin Coin Profile

RSK Smart Bitcoin (CRYPTO:RBTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 26th, 2018. RSK Smart Bitcoin’s total supply is 20,999,764 coins and its circulating supply is 2,306 coins. The official website for RSK Smart Bitcoin is rsk.co . RSK Smart Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @RSKsmart . The Reddit community for RSK Smart Bitcoin is /r/rootstock and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “RBTC is a utility token that is used to pay gas in order to execute RSK transactions and smart contracts. Moreover, RBTC is pegged to Bitcoin [BTC] in the ratio of 1:1. The token can be autonomously converted to/from BTC through the so-called 2WP’ that bridges the Bitcoin and RSK protocols. “

RSK Smart Bitcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as RSK Smart Bitcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade RSK Smart Bitcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy RSK Smart Bitcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for RSK Smart Bitcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for RSK Smart Bitcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.