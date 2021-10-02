Safe Bulkers (NYSE:SB) Trading Up 5.6%

Safe Bulkers, Inc. (NYSE:SB)’s share price was up 5.6% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $5.15 and last traded at $5.08. Approximately 39,663 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 1,456,806 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.81.

Several analysts recently weighed in on SB shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Safe Bulkers from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $5.75 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Safe Bulkers in a research note on Monday, September 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.50 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4.69.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market cap of $630.90 million, a P/E ratio of 10.78 and a beta of 0.84. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.60.

Safe Bulkers (NYSE:SB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The shipping company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $78.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.27 million. Safe Bulkers had a net margin of 26.06% and a return on equity of 13.41%. On average, research analysts forecast that Safe Bulkers, Inc. will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new position in shares of Safe Bulkers during the second quarter valued at about $41,000. Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new position in shares of Safe Bulkers during the second quarter valued at about $47,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Safe Bulkers during the second quarter valued at about $55,000. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Safe Bulkers in the 2nd quarter worth about $72,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Safe Bulkers in the 2nd quarter worth about $73,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.70% of the company’s stock.

Safe Bulkers, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the ownership and operation of dry bulk vessels. The firm offers marine dry bulk transportation services, transporting bulk cargoes, particularly coal, grain, and iron ore. Its fleet include Panamax, Kamsarmax, Post-Panamax, and Capesize class vessels.

