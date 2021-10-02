Safe Haven (SHA) Trading Up 4.8% Over Last 7 Days

Safe Haven (CURRENCY:SHA) traded up 1.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on October 2nd. In the last seven days, Safe Haven has traded 4.8% higher against the dollar. Safe Haven has a total market cap of $11.98 million and approximately $424,297.00 worth of Safe Haven was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Safe Haven coin can now be bought for about $0.0040 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XinFin Network (XDC) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000284 BTC.

Sakura Bloom (SKB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

TigerCash (TCH) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000024 BTC.

USDCoin (USC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $20.84 or 0.00224538 BTC.

BitcoinX (BTCX) traded 16.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0420 or 0.00000087 BTC.

Mixin (XIN) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $338.09 or 0.00703115 BTC.

Safe Haven Profile

Safe Haven is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Safe Haven’s total supply is 8,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,005,855,396 coins. Safe Haven’s official website is safehaven.io . Safe Haven’s official message board is t.me/safehavenio_ann . The Reddit community for Safe Haven is /r/safehavenio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Safe Haven’s official Twitter account is @safeHavenio and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Safe Haven Foundation is a Decentralized B2B2C Platform which supports companies and blockchain projects, aiding their expansion within their verticals. They will open their platform and tech solutions to the community, developers, entrepreneurs, inheritance, trust professionals, and existing financial services companies. Those companies can utilize Safe Haven protocol to create their own financial services and inheritance products to be offered to customers of their respective sphere of influence. “

Safe Haven Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Safe Haven directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Safe Haven should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Safe Haven using one of the exchanges listed above.

