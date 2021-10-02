Sally Beauty (NYSE:SBH) Stock Price Down 5.5%

Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH) fell 5.5% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $17.21 and last traded at $17.24. 9,615 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 1,481,260 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.24.

Several research firms recently weighed in on SBH. TheStreet raised Sally Beauty from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Cowen raised Sally Beauty from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Raymond James raised Sally Beauty from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. DA Davidson cut their price target on Sally Beauty from $26.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Sally Beauty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.50.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.06 and a beta of 1.62. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $18.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.22, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 2.04.

Sally Beauty (NYSE:SBH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The specialty retailer reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.06. Sally Beauty had a return on equity of 230.45% and a net margin of 6.30%. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $985.22 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Sally Beauty news, CEO Christian A. Brickman purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $18.92 per share, for a total transaction of $189,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 471,136 shares in the company, valued at $8,913,893.12. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 3.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in Sally Beauty by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 557,979 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $12,315,000 after acquiring an additional 61,475 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Sally Beauty by 45.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,339,270 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $29,557,000 after acquiring an additional 418,367 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Sally Beauty by 26.5% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 514,288 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $11,350,000 after buying an additional 107,854 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in Sally Beauty by 105,976.7% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 31,823 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $702,000 after buying an additional 31,793 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Sally Beauty in the 2nd quarter valued at $4,180,000.

Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc is an international retailer and distributor of professional beauty supplies. It operates through the following segments: Sally Beauty Supply and Beauty Systems Group. The Sally Beauty Supply segment is an open-line and exclusive-label distributor of professional beauty supplies to both retail consumers and salon professionals primarily in North America, South America, and Europe.

