Salzgitter (ETR:SZG) Given a €31.20 Price Target by Morgan Stanley Analysts

Morgan Stanley set a €31.20 ($36.71) target price on Salzgitter (ETR:SZG) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

SZG has been the topic of a number of other reports. Baader Bank set a €35.00 ($41.18) price objective on shares of Salzgitter in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €33.00 ($38.82) price target on shares of Salzgitter in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Nord/LB set a €40.00 ($47.06) price target on shares of Salzgitter in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €40.00 ($47.06) price target on shares of Salzgitter in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, UBS Group set a €28.00 ($32.94) price target on shares of Salzgitter in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Salzgitter currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €32.32 ($38.02).

Shares of Salzgitter stock opened at €27.86 ($32.78) on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.73. Salzgitter has a 12-month low of €11.87 ($13.96) and a 12-month high of €35.08 ($41.27). The firm’s 50-day moving average price is €31.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €27.98.

Salzgitter AG, together with its subsidiaries, engages in steel and technology businesses worldwide. It operates through five segments: Strip Steel, Plate/Section Steel, Mannesmann, Trading, and Technology. The Strip Steel segment manufactures branded and special steels, such as hot-rolled strip steel and steel sheets, sections, tailored blanks, and components for the construction industry.

