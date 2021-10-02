Samalin Investment Counsel LLC Acquires New Shares in Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO)

Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 1,203 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $116,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ATO. Sandy Spring Bank increased its stake in shares of Atmos Energy by 225.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 325 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in Atmos Energy during the first quarter worth $39,000. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in Atmos Energy during the first quarter valued at about $60,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Atmos Energy in the first quarter worth about $64,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Atmos Energy by 55.0% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 758 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. 83.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Atmos Energy stock opened at $88.78 on Friday. Atmos Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $84.59 and a 12-month high of $104.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $95.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $98.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.04. Atmos Energy had a net margin of 20.58% and a return on equity of 9.22%. The company had revenue of $605.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $582.73 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.96 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 22.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Atmos Energy Co. will post 5.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 23rd were given a $0.625 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 20th. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.82%. Atmos Energy’s payout ratio is 52.97%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Atmos Energy from $121.00 to $114.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Atmos Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Atmos Energy from $109.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Atmos Energy from $125.00 to $123.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Atmos Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, September 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.25.

In other Atmos Energy news, SVP J Matt Robbins sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.12, for a total value of $455,040.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Atmos Energy Corp. engages in the regulated natural gas distribution and pipeline and storage businesses. It operates through the Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage business segments. The Distribution segment comprises regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations. The Pipeline and Storage segment includes the pipeline and storage operations of Atmos Pipeline-Texas division and natural gas transmission operations in Louisiana.

