Samalin Investment Counsel LLC Invests $107,000 in GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK)

Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 2,696 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $107,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 5,089.2% during the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 2,191,257 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $78,206,000 after purchasing an additional 2,149,030 shares during the last quarter. Kahn Brothers Group Inc. DE increased its stake in GlaxoSmithKline by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Kahn Brothers Group Inc. DE now owns 1,297,109 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $51,651,000 after purchasing an additional 31,339 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 6.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 151,574 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,409,000 after buying an additional 8,645 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 70.8% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 78,586 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,129,000 after buying an additional 32,568 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 156.9% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 42,011 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,500,000 after buying an additional 25,657 shares during the last quarter. 12.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GSK has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.00.

GlaxoSmithKline stock opened at $38.13 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $102.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.09, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. GlaxoSmithKline plc has a 52-week low of $33.26 and a 52-week high of $42.68.

GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $11.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.55 billion. GlaxoSmithKline had a net margin of 13.40% and a return on equity of 26.21%. On average, research analysts anticipate that GlaxoSmithKline plc will post 2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.523 per share. This represents a $2.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.49%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th. GlaxoSmithKline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 70.13%.

GlaxoSmithKline Profile

GlaxoSmithKline Plc is a healthcare company, which engages in the research, development, and manufacture of pharmaceutical medicines, vaccines, and consumer healthcare products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceuticals; Pharmaceuticals R&D; Vaccines and Consumer Healthcare. The Pharmaceuticals segment focuses on developing medicines in respiratory and infectious diseases, oncology, and immuno-inflammation.

