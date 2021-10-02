Samalin Investment Counsel LLC Takes Position in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 2,063 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $148,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 47.1% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 9,199,814 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $688,145,000 after purchasing an additional 2,946,774 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Consolidated Edison by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,183,876 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $461,390,000 after acquiring an additional 229,915 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in Consolidated Edison by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,337,078 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $382,776,000 after acquiring an additional 80,222 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in Consolidated Edison by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,147,341 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $235,421,000 after acquiring an additional 132,689 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Consolidated Edison by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,728,465 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $195,686,000 after acquiring an additional 16,667 shares in the last quarter. 60.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE ED opened at $71.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market cap of $25.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.70, a P/E/G ratio of 8.87 and a beta of 0.17. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.47. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 52 week low of $65.56 and a 52 week high of $83.92.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.82 billion. Consolidated Edison had a net margin of 8.65% and a return on equity of 7.39%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th were issued a dividend of $0.775 per share. This represents a $3.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.33%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 17th. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio is 74.16%.

ED has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $76.00 to $74.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Mizuho increased their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $68.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. KeyCorp downgraded Consolidated Edison from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $66.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Consolidated Edison from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of $75.50.

Consolidated Edison Company Profile

Consolidated Edison, Inc operates as holding company, which through its subsidiaries engages in the business of regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery. It operates through the following segments: Consolidated Edison Company of New York, Inc (CECONY), Orange and Rockland Utilities, Inc (O&R), Con Edison Clean Energy Businesses, Inc and Con Edison Transmission, Inc.

