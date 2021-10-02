Samalin Investment Counsel LLC Takes Position in HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC)

Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 4,516 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $130,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of HSBC by 2.4% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,232,132 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $94,184,000 after acquiring an additional 76,892 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of HSBC by 12.9% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,748,993 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,458,000 after buying an additional 199,668 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of HSBC by 11.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,360,035 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,237,000 after buying an additional 139,655 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of HSBC by 1.9% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,073,434 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,279,000 after buying an additional 20,512 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of HSBC by 27.3% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 485,512 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,148,000 after buying an additional 104,208 shares during the period. 1.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get HSBC alerts:

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on HSBC shares. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of HSBC from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Investec upgraded shares of HSBC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of HSBC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of HSBC in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of HSBC from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, HSBC has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.00.

NYSE:HSBC opened at $26.38 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $26.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.91. HSBC Holdings plc has a 52 week low of $19.02 and a 52 week high of $32.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market cap of $107.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 0.59.

HSBC (NYSE:HSBC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85. The company had revenue of $12.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.55 billion. HSBC had a net margin of 18.68% and a return on equity of 4.49%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that HSBC Holdings plc will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.31%. HSBC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 114.74%.

HSBC Profile

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial products and services worldwide. The company operates through Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Global Banking and Markets segments. The Wealth and Personal Banking segment offers retail banking products and services, such as current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services for ultra high net worth individuals; and wealth management services, including insurance and investment products, global asset management services, investment management, and private wealth solutions.

Recommended Story: What is the 52-week high/low?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HSBC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC).

Receive News & Ratings for HSBC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HSBC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.